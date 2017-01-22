HIGHLIGHTS Pats QB throws 3 TD passes in 36-17 win over Steelers in AFC title game

Chris Hogan scores twice to set up New England-Atlanta Super Bowl LI

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady’s remarkable career, now at 17 years and counting and showing not even the slightest hint of its eventual end, added to his already unprecedented list of accomplishments with yet another trip to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ 39-year-old quarterback led his team to a seventh Super Bowl appearance – their third in the last six seasons – with another signature performance in a 36-17 win over the Steelers Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

It will be Brady vs. the resurgent Matt Ryan in a Patriots-Falcons matchup in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston. Another win by Brady, and he’ll become the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl titles. Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw have each won the Vince Lombardi Trophy four times.

Brady was 32-of-42 for a Patriots’ single-season playoff record 384 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His go-to receiver was former Monmouth College star Chris Hogan, who had a career day with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Sunday’s win came five days after the two-year anniversary of Brady’s last AFC Championship Game appearance at Gillette, a Patriots-Colts game that started what turned into one of the biggest controversies in NFL history, with Brady at the center of the storm. The Colts complained that the Patriots were using underinflated footballs, and the NFL began a months-long investigation into the matter.

NFL-appointed attorney Ted Wells eventually determined that two Patriots equipment staffers had taken air out of the footballs before the game, and that Brady was “at least generally aware” of the plan.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Brady the first four games of the 2015 regular season, but the quarterback won an initial appeal of the ruling and played the entire season. The NFL prevailed with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, however, and Brady eventually decided to serve the penalty by missing the first four games of this season.

Brady returned in early October and produced an MVP-caliber season, throwing 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in 12 games. And after leading the Patriots over the Texans in the divisional round last week with an uneven performance in which he threw two interceptions, he was nearly perfect against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Brady has owned the Steelers since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in the 2007 season, going 6-1 in seven games and throwing 22 touchdown passes and no interceptions in that span.

For the Steelers, it was a painful ending to an otherwise promising season. After winning the AFC North and advancing to the conference title game with an 18-16 win over the Chiefs last week, the Steelers’ week started and ended badly. Shortly after last week’s win, a video shot by All Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown showing Tomlin’s post-game speech in which he used a disparaging word to describe the Patriots.

Tomlin was incensed by Brown posting the video on Facebook, and publicly chided the receiver the next day. Things didn’t go so well for the Steelers the night before the game, either, as the team was awakened by a fire alarm at its Boston-based hotel. According to MassLive.com, police arrested 25-year-old Dennis Harrison of East Boston and said he had pulled the alarm. He was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and setting off a false fire alarm.

The Steelers certainly seemed sluggish from the start, and it didn’t help that they lost All Pro running back Le’Veon Bell in the first half with a groin injury. He was replaced by De’Angelo Williams, but the Steelers’ offense appeared out of synch through most of the game.

The Patriots took a 17-9 lead into halftime, relying on Brady’s arm, Hogan’s catches and a resourceful defense that came up with a big moment late in the half.

New England went up 10-0 with a field goal drive on its first possession and then an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on its third. Hogan dominated the drive with four catches for 56 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown catch. On the play, Brady was afforded plenty of pass protection and was able to look off his first and second receivers before finding Hogan wide open in the end zone to his right.

Roethlisberger had a nice answer drive, though, taking the Steelers 84 yards in 13 plays for their first touchdown of the game. The Steelers did it without Bell, who suffered his injury in the first quarter and returned for only one play in the second quarter before being taken out of the game. He was replaced by Williams, who ran in for a five-yard score to make it 10-6, although kicker Chris Boswell, who had six field goals in the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Chiefs in last week’s AFC divisional playoffs, missed the extra point attempt.

The Patriots answered right back, going 82 yards in nine plays to go up 17-6. The touchdown was a beauty, as Brady handed off to tailback Dion Lewis, who made as if he was running up the middle, but then pitched it back to Brady. The quarterback found Hogan streaking from left to right and fired a perfect pass for a 34-yard touchdown.

But Pittsburgh came right back with another long drive, producing what appeared to be another touchdown after Roethlisberger hit tight end Jesse James with a 19-yard pass to the right corner. But a replay review showed that James was tackled just before the goal line.

Despite having first-and-goal from the 1, the Steelers couldn’t punch it in from there, as Williams was stopped for negative yardage on the next two plays and Roethlisberger threw incomplete to Eli Rogers in the right flat. The Steelers were forced to settle for Boswell’s 23-yard field goal to make it 17-9.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, Bell wasn’t back for the Steelers in the second half, with the groin injury finishing him for the night. The Patriots, meanwhile, increased the lead to 20-9 with a field goal drive on their first possession of the third quarter.

Again, it was Hogan with the key play of the drive, finding a soft spot in the Steelers’ zone defense to come up with a 24-yard pass to the Steelers’ 29. Stephen Gostkowski hit a 47-yard field goal to increase the lead to 11.

The Patriots took a commanding lead on their next drive, going up 27-9 with 2:44 left in the third quarter on LeGarrette Blount’s one-yard touchdown run. Patriots fans celebrated to the Jon Bon Jovi song “Livin’ On A Prayer,” with Bon Jovi, a close personal friend of Belichick, singing along from the owners’ box alongside Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan.

The cheering continued soon thereafter, as Rogers lost a fumble on the Steelers’ next drive, and Brady later cashed in with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman to increase the lead to 33-9. After the score, the in-house video feed flashed to former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, now a radio broadcaster, who held up a sign, “Where’s Roger?” It was a shot at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, whose decision to suspend Brady four games for his alleged role in purposely deflating the footballs in the AFC title game two years ago set off one of the biggest controversies in pro sports history. Goodell opted to attend the Falcons-Packers game instead of the AFC title game. Fans chanted “Ro-ger! Ro-ger!” after Zolak held up the sign.