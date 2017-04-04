After weeks of speculation he would be traded to either the Broncos or Texans, or even possibly return for another season as the Cowboys’ backup, Tony Romo has decided he will play for no one, according to reports.

The longtime Cowboys quarterback, who lost his job last season to rookie Dak Prescott, has retired from the NFL and now is expected to replace former Giants quarterback Phil Simms as CBS’ lead NFL analyst. ESPN first reported Romo’s retirement, and Sports Business Daily first reported that Romo would replace Simms at CBS.

Romo, 36, played in only five games over the past two seasons because of a broken collarbone in 2015 and a broken bone in his back in 2016. Last year’s injury, which occurred during the preseason, led to Prescott, a fourth-round rookie out of Mississippi State, taking over the starter’s job. He never lost it, even when Romo was healthy enough to return later in the season. Prescott led the Cowboys to the NFC East title before losing to the Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo said at a news conference in November that he understood the Cowboys’ decision to keep Prescott as the starter, but that he still wanted to continue playing.

“If you think for a second that I don’t want to be out there, than you’ve probably never felt the ecstasy of competing and winning,” Romo told reporters. “That hasn’t left me. In fact, it may burn more now than ever. It’s not always easy to watch and I think anyone who has been in this position understands that.”

The Broncos and Texans showed the most interest in Romo after the season. Denver missed the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl the previous year in Peyton Manning’s final NFL season. Second-year quarterback Trevor Siemian beat out Mark Sanchez for the starter’s job last year, and helped the Broncos to a 9-7 record, good for third place in the AFC West but not good enough to qualify for the postseason.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Siemian enters 2017 as the starter, but the Broncos could go with Paxton Lynch, a first-round pick out of Memphis last season. Broncos general manager John Elway had indicated he might take a chance on Romo, but only if the Cowboys released him.

The Texans made the playoffs last year despite uninspired quarterback play from former Broncos backup Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage, who replaced the struggling Osweiler late in the season before suffering a concussion that led to Osweiler taking over. The Texans beat the Raiders at home in the wild card round of the playoffs, and then lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots in New England.

Romo made the Cowboys’ roster in 2004 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois and won the starting job in 2006. He helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs that year in Bill Parcells’ final season as a head coach. But the Cowboys lost to the Seahawks, 21-20, as Romo, who doubled as the Cowboys’ placeholder for kicks, bobbled the snap on a point-after try that would have tied the game.

Romo went on to compile a 78-49 record as a starter, throwing for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdown passes and 117 interceptions. He is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in yards and touchdown passes, having surpassed Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman in both categories.