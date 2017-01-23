Top NFL free agents for 2017
A look at the big names that will hit the NFL free-agent market this offseason. Note: AAV (average annual value) according to Spotrac.
Kirk Cousins, quarterback(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)
2016 team: Washington Redskins
2016 AAV: $19,953,000
Age for 2017 season: 29
Mike Glennon, quarterback(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth)
2016 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2016 AAV: $776,016
Age for 2017 season: 27
Le’Veon Bell, running back(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)
2016 team: Pittsburgh Steelers
2016 AAV: $1,030,150
Age for 2017 season: 25
Eddie Lacy, running back(Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)
2016 team: Green Bay Packers
2016 AAV: $848,103
Age for 2017 season: 27
Latavius Murray, running back(Credit: EPA / Larry W. Smith)
2016 team: Oakland Raiders
2016 AAV: $566,550
Age for 2017 season: 27
LeGarrette Blount, running back(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)
2016 team: New England Patriots
2016 AAV: $1 million
Age for 2017 season: 30
Darren McFadden, running back(Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)
2016 team: Dallas Cowboys
2016 AAV: $1.5 million
Age for 2017 season: 30
DeAngelo Williams, running back(Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent)
2016 team: Pittsburgh Steelers
2016 AAV: $2 million
Age for 2017 season: 34
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver(Credit: TNS / Armando L. Sanchez)
2016 team: Chicago Bears
2016 AAV: $14,599,000
Age for 2017 season: 27
Pierre Garcon, wide receiver(Credit: AP / Michael Perez)
2016 team: Washington Redskins
2016 AAV: $8.5 million
Age for 2017 season: 31
Terrelle Pryor, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / Wesley Hitt)
2016 team: Cleveland Browns
2016 AAV: $1,671,000
Age for 2017 season: 28
DeSean Jackson, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / David Banks)
2016 team: Washington Redskins
2016 AAV: $6 million
Age for 2017 season: 30
Kenny Britt, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr)
2016 team: Los Angeles Rams
2016 AAV: $4,575,000
Age for 2017 season: 28
Anquan Boldin, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio)
2016 team: Detroit Lions
2016 AAV: $2.75 million
Age for 2017 season: 36
Brandon LaFell, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / John Grieshop)
2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals
2016 AAV: $2.5 million
Age for 2017 season: 30
Michael Floyd, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / Eric Espada)
2016 team: New England Patriots
2016 AAV: $2,492,875
Age for 2017 season: 27
Kenny Stills, wide receiver(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)
2016 team: Miami Dolphins
2016 AAV: $588,613
Age for 2017 season: 25
Martellus Bennett, tight end(Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)
2016 team: New England Patriots
2016 AAV: $5.1 million
Age for 2017 season: 30
Jordan Cameron, tight end(Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)
2016 team: Miami Dolphins
2016 AAV: $7.5 million
Age for 2017 season: 29
Vernon Davis, tight end(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)
2016 team: Washington Redskins
2016 AAV: $2.4 million
Age for 2017 season: 33
Jack Doyle, tight end(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
2016 team: Indianapolis Colts
2016 AAV: $1,671,000
Age for 2017 season: 27
Andrew Whitworth, offensive tackle(Credit: AP / Frank Victores)
2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals
2016 AAV: $9 million
Age for 2017 season: 35
Riley Reiff, offensive tackle(Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)
2016 team: Detroit Lions
2016 AAV: $1,998,425
Age for 2017 season: 28
Ricky Wagner, offensive tackle(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)
2016 team: Baltimore Ravens
2016 AAV: $576,140
Age for 2017 season: 27
Luke Joeckel, guard(Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2016 team: Jacksonville Jaguars
2016 AAV: $5,300,400
Age for 2017 season: 25
T.J. Lang, guard(Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear)
2016 team: Green Bay Packers
2016 AAV: $5.2 million
Age for 2017 season: 29
Kevin Zeitler, guard(Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)
2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals
2016 AAV: $1,886,050
Age for 2017 season: 27
Larry Warford, guard(Credit: Getty Images / Leon Halip)
2016 team: Detroit Lions
2016 AAV: $768,750
Age for 2017 season: 26
Calais Campbell, defensive end(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)
2016 team: Arizona Cardinals
2016 AAV: $11 million
Age for 2017 season: 31
Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive end(Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)
2016 team: New York Giants
2016 AAV: $10 million
Age for 2017 season: 28
Jabaal Sheard, defensive end(Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER)
2016 team: New England Patriots
2016 AAV: $5.5 million Age for 2017 season: 28
Mario Addison, defensive end(Credit: AP / Bob Leverone)
2016 team: Carolina Panthers
2016 AAV: $1.28 million
Age for 2017 season: 30
Devin Taylor, defensive end(Credit: AP / Jose Juarez)
2016 team: Detroit Lions
2016 AAV: $615,146
Age for 2017 season: 27
Chris Baker, defensive end(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)
2016 team: Washington Redskins
2016 AAV: $3 million
Age for 2017 season: 29
Andre Branch, defensive end(Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)
2016 team: Miami Dolphins
2016 cap hit: $2.75 million
Age for 2017 season: 28
Chris Long, defensive end(Credit: AP / Charles Krupa)
2016 team: New England Patriots
2016 AAV: $2,375,000
Age for 2017 season: 32
Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
2016 team: Houston Texans
2016 AAV: $4.5 million
Age for 2017 season: 35
Nick Fairley, defensive tackle(Credit: AP / Butch Dill)
2016 team: New Orleans Saints
2016 AAV: $3 million
Age for 2017 season: 29
Dontari Poe, defensive tackle(Credit: TNS / John Sleezer)
2016 team: Kansas City Chiefs
2016 AAV: $2,830,002
Age for 2017 season: 27
Kawann Short, defensive tackle(Credit: Getty Images / Grant Halverson)
2016 team: Carolina Panthers
2016 AAV: $1,157,584
Age for 2017 season: 28
Brandon Williams, defensive tackle(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)
2016 team: Baltimore Ravens
2016 AAV: $668,750
Age for 2017 season: 28
Terrell McClain, defensive tackle(Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth)
2016 team: Dallas Cowboys
2016 AAV: $1,016,667
Age for 2017 season: 29
Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle(Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun)
2016 team: New York Giants
2016 AAV: $1,007,672
Age for 2017 season: 25
Bennie Logan, defensive tackle(Credit: AP / Gary Landers)
2016 team: Philadelphia Eagles
2016 AAV: $758,108
Age for 2017 season: 27
Sylvester Williams, defensive tackle(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds)
2016 team: Denver Broncos
2016 AAV: $1,895,438
Age for 2017 season: 28
Jamie Collins, outside linebacker(Credit: AP / David Richard)
2016 team: Cleveland Browns
2016 AAV: $940,250
Age for 2017 season: 27
Melvin Ingram, outside linebacker(Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)
2016 team: San Diego Chargers
2016 AAV: $2,099,559
Age for 2017 season: 28
Chandler Jones, outside linebacker(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)
2016 team: Arizona Cardinals
2016 AAV: $2,043,138
Age for 2017 season: 27
DeMarcus Ware, outside linebacker(Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey)
2016 team: Denver Broncos
2016 AAV: $10 million
Age for 2017 season: 35
Nick Perry, outside linebacker(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)
2016 team: Green Bay Packers
2016 AAV: $5.05 million
Age for 2017 season: 27
