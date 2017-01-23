Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 39° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    FootballSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh (Credit: Getty Images / Dilip Vishwanat)

    Running back Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tosses the ball forward after gaining a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Top NFL free agents for 2017

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    A look at the big names that will hit the NFL free-agent market this offseason. Note: AAV (average annual value) according to Spotrac.

    Kirk Cousins, quarterback

    2016 team: Washington Redskins 2016 AAV: $19,953,000 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    2016 team: Washington Redskins
    2016 AAV: $19,953,000
    Age for 2017 season: 29

    Mike Glennon, quarterback

    2016 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2016 AAV: $776,016
    (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth)

    2016 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    2016 AAV: $776,016
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Le’Veon Bell, running back

    2016 team: Pittsburgh Steelers 2016 AAV: $1,030,150 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    2016 team: Pittsburgh Steelers
    2016 AAV: $1,030,150
    Age for 2017 season: 25

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Eddie Lacy, running back

    2016 team: Green Bay Packers 2016 AAV: $848,103
    (Credit: AP / Mike Roemer)

    2016 team: Green Bay Packers
    2016 AAV: $848,103
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Latavius Murray, running back

    2016 team: Oakland Raiders 2016 AAV: $566,550 Age
    (Credit: EPA / Larry W. Smith)

    2016 team: Oakland Raiders
    2016 AAV: $566,550
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    LeGarrette Blount, running back

    2016 team: New England Patriots 2016 AAV: $1
    (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)

    2016 team: New England Patriots
    2016 AAV: $1 million
    Age for 2017 season: 30

    Darren McFadden, running back

    2016 team: Dallas Cowboys 2016 AAV: $1.5 million
    (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)

    2016 team: Dallas Cowboys
    2016 AAV: $1.5 million
    Age for 2017 season: 30

    DeAngelo Williams, running back

    2016 team: Pittsburgh Steelers 2016 AAV: $2 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Sargent)

    2016 team: Pittsburgh Steelers
    2016 AAV: $2 million
    Age for 2017 season: 34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver

    2016 team: Chicago Bears 2016 AAV: $14,599,000 Age
    (Credit: TNS / Armando L. Sanchez)

    2016 team: Chicago Bears
    2016 AAV: $14,599,000
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Pierre Garcon, wide receiver

    2016 team: Washington Redskins 2016 AAV: $8.5 million
    (Credit: AP / Michael Perez)

    2016 team: Washington Redskins
    2016 AAV: $8.5 million
    Age for 2017 season: 31

    Terrelle Pryor, wide receiver

    2016 team: Cleveland Browns 2016 AAV: $1,671,000 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Wesley Hitt)

    2016 team: Cleveland Browns
    2016 AAV: $1,671,000
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    DeSean Jackson, wide receiver

    2016 team: Washington Redskins 2016 AAV: $6 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / David Banks)

    2016 team: Washington Redskins
    2016 AAV: $6 million
    Age for 2017 season: 30

    Kenny Britt, wide receiver

    2016 team: Los Angeles Rams 2016 AAV: $4,575,000
    (Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr)

    2016 team: Los Angeles Rams
    2016 AAV: $4,575,000
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Anquan Boldin, wide receiver

    2016 team: Detroit Lions 2016 AAV: $2.75 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio)

    2016 team: Detroit Lions
    2016 AAV: $2.75 million
    Age for 2017 season: 36

    Brandon LaFell, wide receiver

    2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals 2016 AAV: $2.5 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / John Grieshop)

    2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals
    2016 AAV: $2.5 million
    Age for 2017 season: 30

    Michael Floyd, wide receiver

    2016 team: New England Patriots 2016 AAV: $2,492,875
    (Credit: Getty Images / Eric Espada)

    2016 team: New England Patriots
    2016 AAV: $2,492,875
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Kenny Stills, wide receiver

    2016 team: Miami Dolphins 2016 AAV: $588,613 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    2016 team: Miami Dolphins
    2016 AAV: $588,613
    Age for 2017 season: 25

    Martellus Bennett, tight end

    2016 team: New England Patriots 2016 AAV: $5.1
    (Credit: AP / Ron Schwane)

    2016 team: New England Patriots
    2016 AAV: $5.1 million
    Age for 2017 season: 30

    Jordan Cameron, tight end

    2016 team: Miami Dolphins 2016 AAV: $7.5 million
    (Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)

    2016 team: Miami Dolphins
    2016 AAV: $7.5 million
    Age for 2017 season: 29

    Vernon Davis, tight end

    2016 team: Washington Redskins 2016 AAV: $2.4 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    2016 team: Washington Redskins
    2016 AAV: $2.4 million
    Age for 2017 season: 33

    Jack Doyle, tight end

    2016 team: Indianapolis Colts 2016 AAV: $1,671,000 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    2016 team: Indianapolis Colts
    2016 AAV: $1,671,000
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Andrew Whitworth, offensive tackle

    2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals 2016 AAV: $9 million
    (Credit: AP / Frank Victores)

    2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals
    2016 AAV: $9 million
    Age for 2017 season: 35

    Riley Reiff, offensive tackle

    2016 team: Detroit Lions 2016 AAV: $1,998,425 Age
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    2016 team: Detroit Lions
    2016 AAV: $1,998,425
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Ricky Wagner, offensive tackle

    2016 team: Baltimore Ravens 2016 AAV: $576,140 Age
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    2016 team: Baltimore Ravens
    2016 AAV: $576,140
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Luke Joeckel, guard

    2016 team: Jacksonville Jaguars 2016 AAV: $5,300,400 Age
    (Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack)

    2016 team: Jacksonville Jaguars
    2016 AAV: $5,300,400
    Age for 2017 season: 25

    T.J. Lang, guard

    2016 team: Green Bay Packers 2016 AAV: $5.2
    (Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear)

    2016 team: Green Bay Packers
    2016 AAV: $5.2 million
    Age for 2017 season: 29

    Kevin Zeitler, guard

    2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals 2016 AAV: $1,886,050 Age
    (Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)

    2016 team: Cincinnati Bengals
    2016 AAV: $1,886,050
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Larry Warford, guard

    2016 team: Detroit Lions 2016 AAV: $768,750 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Leon Halip)

    2016 team: Detroit Lions
    2016 AAV: $768,750
    Age for 2017 season: 26

    Calais Campbell, defensive end

    2016 team: Arizona Cardinals 2016 AAV: $11 million
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    2016 team: Arizona Cardinals
    2016 AAV: $11 million
    Age for 2017 season: 31

    Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive end

    2016 team: New York Giants 2016 AAV: $10
    (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)

    2016 team: New York Giants
    2016 AAV: $10 million
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Jabaal Sheard, defensive end

    2016 team: New England Patriots 2016 AAV: $5.5
    (Credit: EPA / CJ GUNTHER)

    2016 team: New England Patriots
    2016 AAV: $5.5 million Age for 2017 season: 28

    Mario Addison, defensive end

    2016 team: Carolina Panthers 2016 AAV: $1.28 million
    (Credit: AP / Bob Leverone)

    2016 team: Carolina Panthers
    2016 AAV: $1.28 million
    Age for 2017 season: 30

    Devin Taylor, defensive end

    2016 team: Detroit Lions 2016 AAV: $615,146 Age
    (Credit: AP / Jose Juarez)

    2016 team: Detroit Lions
    2016 AAV: $615,146
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Chris Baker, defensive end

    2016 team: Washington Redskins 2016 AAV: $3 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    2016 team: Washington Redskins
    2016 AAV: $3 million
    Age for 2017 season: 29

    Andre Branch, defensive end

    2016 team: Miami Dolphins 2016 cap hit: $2.75
    (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)

    2016 team: Miami Dolphins
    2016 cap hit: $2.75 million
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Chris Long, defensive end

    2016 team: New England Patriots 2016 AAV: $2,375,000
    (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa)

    2016 team: New England Patriots
    2016 AAV: $2,375,000
    Age for 2017 season: 32

    Vince Wilfork, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Houston Texans 2016 AAV: $4.5 million
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    2016 team: Houston Texans
    2016 AAV: $4.5 million
    Age for 2017 season: 35

    Nick Fairley, defensive tackle

    2016 team: New Orleans Saints 2016 AAV: $3
    (Credit: AP / Butch Dill)

    2016 team: New Orleans Saints
    2016 AAV: $3 million
    Age for 2017 season: 29

    Dontari Poe, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Kansas City Chiefs 2016 AAV: $2,830,002
    (Credit: TNS / John Sleezer)

    2016 team: Kansas City Chiefs
    2016 AAV: $2,830,002
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Kawann Short, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Carolina Panthers 2016 AAV: $1,157,584 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Grant Halverson)

    2016 team: Carolina Panthers
    2016 AAV: $1,157,584
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Brandon Williams, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Baltimore Ravens 2016 AAV: $668,750 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    2016 team: Baltimore Ravens
    2016 AAV: $668,750
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Terrell McClain, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Dallas Cowboys 2016 AAV: $1,016,667 Age
    (Credit: AP / Michael Ainsworth)

    2016 team: Dallas Cowboys
    2016 AAV: $1,016,667
    Age for 2017 season: 29

    Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle

    2016 team: New York Giants 2016 AAV: $1,007,672
    (Credit: AP / Bill Kostroun)

    2016 team: New York Giants
    2016 AAV: $1,007,672
    Age for 2017 season: 25

    Bennie Logan, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Philadelphia Eagles 2016 AAV: $758,108 Age
    (Credit: AP / Gary Landers)

    2016 team: Philadelphia Eagles
    2016 AAV: $758,108
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Sylvester Williams, defensive tackle

    2016 team: Denver Broncos 2016 AAV: $1,895,438 Age
    (Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds)

    2016 team: Denver Broncos
    2016 AAV: $1,895,438
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Jamie Collins, outside linebacker

    2016 team: Cleveland Browns 2016 AAV: $940,250 Age
    (Credit: AP / David Richard)

    2016 team: Cleveland Browns
    2016 AAV: $940,250
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Melvin Ingram, outside linebacker

    2016 team: San Diego Chargers 2016 AAV: $2,099,559
    (Credit: AP / Rick Scuteri)

    2016 team: San Diego Chargers
    2016 AAV: $2,099,559
    Age for 2017 season: 28

    Chandler Jones, outside linebacker

    2016 team: Arizona Cardinals 2016 AAV: $2,043,138 Age
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    2016 team: Arizona Cardinals
    2016 AAV: $2,043,138
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    DeMarcus Ware, outside linebacker

    2016 team: Denver Broncos 2016 AAV: $10 million
    (Credit: AP / Jack Dempsey)

    2016 team: Denver Broncos
    2016 AAV: $10 million
    Age for 2017 season: 35

    Nick Perry, outside linebacker

    2016 team: Green Bay Packers 2016 AAV: $5.05
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    2016 team: Green Bay Packers
    2016 AAV: $5.05 million
    Age for 2017 season: 27

    Show More

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Mitch Trubisky of the North Carolina Tar Heels NFL mock draft 1.3: The first 30 picks Bryce Petty of the New York Jets walks NFL team needs in free agency, draft for 2017 Victor Ochi of the New York Jets looks Long Island in the pros: NFL edition

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.