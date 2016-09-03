Victor Ochi’s dream of making an NFL regular-season roster has been put on hold.

Ochi, a Valley Stream native and Stony Brook alum, was waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday as part of the team’s final roster cutdown from 75 players to 53, the Ravens announced.

Ochi was hoping to become the second Stony Brook player to make an NFL regular-season roster. Will Tye was the first, making his debut with the Giants last season. Like Ochi, Tye was a preseason roster cut.

“I gave my all on the field every time, and at least I can walk off and say I gave 100 percent,” Ochi told the Baltimore Sun after Thursday night’s game. “If I was to second guess myself, I’d be miserable. At least I could say I gave 110 percent and I’m proud of myself. I feel I’m so much better as a player than I was. I’m starting to understand the game more. I can’t complain. I feel like my window is still open. I could get so much better.”

It’s the latest chapter in a winding road for Ochi, who has always had to fight to get noticed. Only one school – Stony Brook – offered him a scholarship out of college, and despite becoming the Seawolves’ all-time leader in sacks (32 1/2) and tackles for loss (49), he went undrafted in April.

Ochi signed with the Ravens right after the draft ended. He turned heads during camp with his relentless motor, and while coaches were excited for Ochi’s potential and loved his work ethic, they acknowledged that he had a ways to go in terms of becoming a complete player.

Ochi faced an uphill battle to make the team from a numbers standpoint, too. On top of being undrafted, Ochi found himself on a Ravens team that already was very deep at outside linebacker with Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, Za’Darius Smith, and fifth-round rookie Matt Judon. As a result, he didn’t see much playing time in the preseason, often entering games for the first time in the mid to late portion of the fourth quarter.

“If success came that easy, then everybody would be successful,” he told Newsday during training camp in August. “I know what it takes, I know the work that I’ve got to put in. I know I’ve got to work a little bit more harder, and that’s always been my approach to everything.”

Ochi finished the preseason with five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He came up big in the final two games, when he got both of his sacks – including a strip-sack of Saints backup quarterback Garrett Grayson on Thursday night in extended playing time.

Being cut doesn’t necessarily mean that Ochi’s dream is done just yet. He still could be claimed on waivers by another team beginning Sunday at noon. If he’s not claimed within 24 hours, the Ravens could place him on their practice squad.

49ers cut LI’s Cajuste. Devon Cajuste, who was born in Syosset and grew up in Seaford and West Hempstead before graduating from Holy Cross, was cut from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Cajuste was an undrafted free agent after catching 90 passes for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons at Stanford. He had one catch for 40 yards in the preseason.