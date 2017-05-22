Former Stony Brook edge rusher and Long Islander Victor Ochi has been waived by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ochi, a Valley Stream native, was signed to the Chiefs’ active roster from the Jets’ practice squad on Jan. 3, but he was inactive for Kansas City’s playoff game on Jan. 15.
The Chiefs were Ochi’s third team since going undrafted last year. He signed with the Ravens during training camp, but was waived during final roster cut-downs.
He was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Sept. 12 and was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 22 for a game against the Ravens. After playing in that game and against the Browns the following week, he was waived on Nov. 5, then re-signed to the practice squad the following week, where finished the regular season.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.