Victor Ochi is now playoff-bound.
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed the former Stony Brook outside linebacker off the Jets’ practice squad.
The AFC West champion Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the conference playoffs and have a bye week into the divisional round.
Ochi, 23, spent the last two months of the season on the Jets’ practice squad.
The Valley Stream native was signed by the Baltimore Ravens after going undrafted this spring. He was signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Sept. 12 and was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 22. But after making his NFL debut against the Ravens in Week 7 and playing against Cleveland the following week, he was waived on Nov. 5. The Jets re-signed him to the practice squad the next week.
Ochi is Stony Brook’s career leader in sacks (32.5) and tackles for loss (49).
