Long Island native William Stanback signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday after a tryout at the team’s rookie camp this past weekend.

Stanback, a Uniondale High School alum, tweeted the news Monday morning, posting a photo of him signing his contract with the caption, “’Ones best success comes after their greatest disappointment’ #GoPackGo #imacheesehead” followed by two cheese emojis.

Stanback went undrafted out of Virginia Union, where he rushed for 1,299 yards and 15 touchdowns on 207 carries across 10 games (six starts). He began his college career at UCF, rushed for 1,157 yards and 16 touchdowns on 306 carries in 25 games for the Knights and earned first-team All-AAC honors in 2014 (when he rushed for 697 yards and 10 touchdowns on 189 carries).

But he was dismissed in September 2015 for what the team said was a “continuous failure to comply with athletic policy and team rules” as the reason for his dismissal. ESPN’s Joe Schad reported that the dismissal was due to multiple failed marijuana tests.

Stanback is Uniondale’s all-time leader in total yards (4,966) and touchdowns (47). He was a part of the Knights’ state Federation champion 4x100-meter relay as a junior and was a second-team All-Long Island selection in football and boys track during his senior season.

The Packers currently have converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery and rookies Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, Devante Mays and Kalif Phillips on the depth chart at running back.