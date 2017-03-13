Another quarterback likely just hit the market thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The organization announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement on a two-year deal to reunite with Nick Foles — a move that should impact the future of backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

With Foles back in the fold, and starter Carson Wentz already in place, Daniel, 30, asked to be released on Monday, a source confirmed. The Eagles are expected to grant the request as early as today.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles have been shopping Daniel “for weeks.” And one of those interested teams could be the Jets.

They had expressed interest in Daniel last offseason during their months-long standoff with their free-agent quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Daniel ultimately signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Eagles in March 2016, reuniting with his former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, the Eagles’ new head coach.

Daniel’s resume, however, is fairly limited.

He made just two appearances last year, completing his only pass attempt for 16 yards. In 10 career appearances, he’s 1-1 as a starter and has completed 51 of 78 passes (65.4 percent) for 480 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Though the Jets initially were linked to Jay Cutler following his release last week from the Bears, speculation has since quieted down. Robert Griffin III is another free-agent option for general manager Mike Maccagnan, though the Jets chose not to offer Griffin a contract after hosting him on a visit in March 2016. Bengals backup A.J. McCarron also could be a trade option for the Jets, though it’s unclear how much Cincinnati would want for him.