Perhaps it is appropriate, given how long the league lasted, but the XFL’s first-ever “Hall of Fame” will exist for only one day.

The pop-up exhibit at Cooper Union on Third Avenue and 7th Street in Manhattan will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday as part of ESPN’s promotion of the upcoming “30 for 30” documentary “This Was the XFL,” set to premiere on the network on Feb. 2.

The exhibit opened Friday night as part of an invitation-only premiere that featured director Charlie Ebersol; his father, former NBC Sports president Dick Ebersol; the league’s most famous player, Rod “He Hate Me” Smart; XFL president Basil DeVito and XFL reporter Jonathan Coachman.

The 75-minute (without commercials) film looks at the league’s evolution and execution, which lasted for only one season in 2001 before collapsing amid poor TV ratings and poor-quality football.

Among those interviewed are Vince McMahon and Ebersol, the longtime friends and powerful television executives who partnered to form the league, and many other executives, announcers, coaches and players associated with it.

The film will be screened at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The screenings and the “Hall of Fame,” which features uniforms and memorabilia from the league, are free of charge.