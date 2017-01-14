XFL Hall of Fame
Scenes from the XFL Hall of Fame pop-up, a one-day exhibit showcasing the ill-fated football league of 2001, at Cooper Union in Manhattan.
Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Ephemera at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
A New York-New Jersey Hitmen helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Jerseys at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Ephemera at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
A Memphis Maniax helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Las Vegas Outlaws player Rod Smart's jersey at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
A Chicago Enforcers helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
The outfit XFL founder Vince McMahon wore when introducing the the inaugural game at an exhibition on the ill fated football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
A Los Angeles Xtreme helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
The "Babba Cam" at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
A San Francisco Demons helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
People check out the championship trophy at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Jerseys at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
A Las Vegas Outlaws helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lucas Cucuccio, 38, of New Jesey takes a picture of the XFL championship trophy (while dressed in his Chicago Enforcers jersey) at an exhibition on the ill fated football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
A Birmingham Thunderbolts helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
The championship trophy at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Skeches of cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
The "Babba Cam" at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
The championship trophy at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
An Orlando Rage helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Las Vegas Outlaws player Rod Smart's jersey at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.