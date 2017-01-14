Subscribe
    Las Vegas Outlaws player Rod Smart's jersey at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    XFL Hall of Fame

    Updated

    Scenes from the XFL Hall of Fame pop-up, a one-day exhibit showcasing the ill-fated football league of 2001, at Cooper Union in Manhattan.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Ephemera at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A New York-New Jersey Hitmen helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Jerseys at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Ephemera at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A Memphis Maniax helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Las Vegas Outlaws player Rod Smart's jersey at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A Chicago Enforcers helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    The outfit XFL founder Vince McMahon wore when introducing the the inaugural game at an exhibition on the ill fated football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A Los Angeles Xtreme helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    The "Babba Cam" at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A San Francisco Demons helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    People check out the championship trophy at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Jerseys at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A Las Vegas Outlaws helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Lucas Cucuccio, 38, of New Jesey takes a picture of the XFL championship trophy (while dressed in his Chicago Enforcers jersey) at an exhibition on the ill fated football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    A Birmingham Thunderbolts helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    The championship trophy at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Skeches of cheerleader uniforms at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    The "Babba Cam" at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    The championship trophy at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    An Orlando Rage helmet on display at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

    (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

    Las Vegas Outlaws player Rod Smart's jersey at an exhibition on the XFL football league at Cooper Union in Manhattan on Jan. 14, 2017.

