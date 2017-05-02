Charlie Robson of Garden City, former executive director of the Metropolitan PGA, has been named General Chair of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage. Robson, who retired last year after 43 years with the Met PGA, brought together the PGA of America and New York State, resulting in agreements to have the 2019 PGA and 2024 Ryder Cup on the Black Course.
He will serve as ambassador for the championship and will head a committee of 70 chairpersons. “Charlie’s record of service to the PGA membership and the respect by which he is held within our association and throughout the Metropolitan New York area are unquestioned,” said Pete Bevacqua, PGA of America CEO.
