BEDMINSTER, N.J.—Quite a scene near the 15th green at the U.S. Women’s Open Saturday afternoon: About 200 people were gathered there as golfers moved through. The crowd was totally oblivious to the golfers. In fact, the spectators were looking in the other direction, toward the glassed-in box in which President Donald Trump was sitting.
Many of them were busy taking photos of him with their cell phones. One young fan said, “Now I can go tell my friends I saw the President of the United States.” A man spoke into his phone, saying, “I’m about 100 feet away from the President.”
At one point, after one of the twosomes had putted out and left for the 16th tee, Trump stood up, walked to the window nearest the crowd, pointed to several people and mouthed the words, “Thank you!”
There had been talk before the tournament that the course owner’s presence would obscure the golf. On the other hand, several players said after their rounds on Friday that Trump being at the event drew more attention than LPGA tournaments often get.
