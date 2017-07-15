BEDMINSTER, N.J.—If Donald Trump does present the trophy to the winner of the U.S. Women’s Open Sunday and if that winner happens to be Shanshan Feng, it could open many possibilities. Specifically, who knows what she might say?

Feng was among many athletes who was welcomed home to China from the Rio Olympics last summer. The 27-year-old, who led the Women’s Open here at Trump National Golf Club after the first and second rounds, wanted to stand out when the group met Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China.

As the bronze-medal golfer recalled it recently for ESPN.com, she was trying to think of something different as she stood there in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Finally, when Xi approached, she shook his hand (as all the others did) and added, “President, you’re so handsome!”

She told the website that he was taken aback at first, then offered her a second handshake.

Trump has tweeted that he will spend the weekend at the course he owns. Having arrived Friday, he became the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Women’s Open and the third to attend a U.S. Golf Association championship. Warren Harding and Bill Clinton were at men’s U.S. Opens near Washington in 1921 and 1993, respectively. Harding presented the trophy to Jim Barnes. There has been speculation Trump will do the same for whoever wins this event tomorrow.