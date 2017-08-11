CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Dobyns will keep trying to play in as many PGA Championships as he can, regardless of the past two days and various other potential discouragements. The Long Island club pro still wants to make the cut at the major championship, and believes he can.

The head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club did not come close this week at Quail Hollow Club. In his third PGA Championship and his fourth major, Dobyns shot 7-over par 78 in the second round on Friday to finish 12 over. He had expected to do better, having made the cut on the same course in a PGA Tour event last year.

“I’m walking away from this one more disappointed than any of the other ones because this one I felt I was more prepared for. This one, I knew what to expect, having played the event here and having played PGAs before. I just didn’t handle it very well,” he said.

There is no telling how many more chances he will have, given that the PGA Championship will move to May the year after next and the national club pro tournament — the avenue to qualify — will be moved up to April. “We just have to practice that much harder in March,” he said, mindful of the difficulty of that for pros in the Northeast.

Also, there is the fact he will turn 40 in March, which will entail “lifestyle changes” to stay in shape. But he did add, “I still get it out there with most guys. I don’t see any reason I can’t play in a few more and heck, I’d love to make the cut in one of these things.”

Phil’s ills

Phil Mickelson said he is not “searching” for his swing. “It’s not like I’m hitting the ball crooked, I’m just hitting it in the wrong spots,” he said after having missed the cut by shooting 74 to finish 11 over. “Just not real focused when I’m out there.”

How will he repair that? “That’s a good question,” he said. “I’ll have to figure that out.”

He will try to get back in form in the FedEx Cup opener, the Northern Trust, at Glen Oaks in Old Westbury the week after next.