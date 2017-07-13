BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Momentum can work both ways, as Kelly Shon can attest. Two weeks after she got on a record-tying roll for a 63 in a women’s golf major, she saw one poor shot snowball into a 7-over-par 79 in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open on Thursday.
The Port Washington resident, looking to build on a solid finish in the KPMG Women’s PGA, was in decent shape on the par-5 15th hole (her sixth of the day) at Trump National Golf Club. She was 1 over and had hit a big drive and pretty good 3-wood, leaving a pitch for the rest of the 518 yards.
“It was an awful little pitch, and that green just funnels back left and that’s where the ball went,” she said, regretful of turning a potential birdie into a bogey. In the U.S. Open, she said, “That’s really all it takes.”
Things spiraled from there, with a triple-bogey 6 on the island green par-3 16th. The day became a disappointment for her and for her followers from Long Island and her alma mater, Princeton. It was the sort of round that makes a golfer just want to put the clubs away for a while, but she planned to get right back to work after a lunch break.
“I definitely want to practice a little bit. I have a lot of time between now and my second round. Even then, with what the weather looks like, I don’t know when I’ll be playing next,” said the golfer who had been at risk of missing the cut at the Women’s PGA before she shot 63 in the second round.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.