CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Dobyns spent a lot of time on the range Wednesday afternoon before going out to play a practice round, saying he and his caddie were cleaning things up in his swing. “As well as any club pro can clean it up,” he said.

Dobyns, the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, earned one of the 20 spots set aside for club pros at the PGA Championship and intends to make the most of it. It will be his third try in the major, having made the cut in three PGA Tour events.

“I will enjoy it,” he said before heading to the first tee for his round with PGA Tour pros Ian Poulter and Russell Henley. “Even if I don’t enjoy the moment, if I’m playing poorly, down the road I’ll enjoy the experience of it. So, I think having that perspective helps. I could go out and start double, triple, double tomorrow and be upset about it and be frustrated with it, but down the road I’ll look back at it and laugh about it. I feel like I’ve had enough success at this level, if I never play another one, I’d still have a lot of good stories. It makes it a little easier, I think.”

He is scheduled to start at 12:35 Thursday with Lucas Glover (winner of the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage) and Hideto Tanihara of Japan.