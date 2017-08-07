The PGA of America is expected to announce Tuesday that it is moving its crown jewel, the PGA Championship, from its traditional August date to May starting with the tournament at Bethpage Black in 2019, several published reports said.

PGA of America CEO Peter Bevacqua scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Tuesday, along with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, presumably to discuss the move and the impact it will have on the tour’s schedule. The Players Championship is expected to move back to its March date from May.

Newsday reported the likely switch in June after Bevacqua released a video to members saying, “We are deep into our analysis” of the change. A source at Bethpage said last month the new schedule “is a done deal.” Bevacqua has cited the need to move up the PGA Championship once every four years because of the Olympics.

A potential benefit for the 2019 PGA is that the Black Course will not have to endure the rigors of a tough, hot summer before the major championship. Possible downsides are raw, cool weather and the challenges of preparing the course after a hard winter.

This year’s PGA begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.