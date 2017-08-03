Stephen Curry plays Web.com Tour event
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry competed at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic on Thursday in Hayward, California.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry runs up to take a look at the 18th green before hitting his approach shot during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry raises his arms after making a birdie putt on the 15th green during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry reacts after saving par on the 18th green during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry follows his drive from the 17th tee during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry reacts after making a putt to save par on the 18th green during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, center, walks with playing partners Stephen Jaeger, left, and Sam Ryder, right, down the 17th fairway during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry hits his approach shot to the 18th green during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif. In the background is the San Mateo Bridge and San Francisco Bay.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry follows his shot out of a bunker on the 18th fairway during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
Golden State Warriors NBA basketball player Stephen Curry makes his way past the gallery to the 18th tee during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Hayward, Calif.
