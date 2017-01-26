Subscribe
    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods makes return at Farmers Insurance Open

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Tiger Woods returned to a PGA Tour event for the first time in 17 months on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

    Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

    Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods prepares to putt
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods reacts after his second shot on
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Tiger Woods reacts after his second shot on the fifth hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in San Diego.

    Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the second hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in San Diego.

    Tiger Woods plays his shot on the third
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods plays his shot on the third hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods walks to the seventh tee during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods walks to the seventh tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the third
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods shakes hands with Dustin Johnson caddie
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods shakes hands with Dustin Johnson caddie Austin Johnson during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods, right, reacts with Jason Day, of
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Tiger Woods, right, reacts with Jason Day, of Australia, on the fifth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

    Tiger Woods reacts to his putt on the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the fourth
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Tiger Woods prepares to putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26, 2017 in San Diego, California.

    Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the third hole of the south course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

