HAYWARD, California — Warriors’ superstar Steph Curry, playing as an amateur, made his debut in a professional golf tournament on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, his opening tee shot on the par 4 10th hole ended up in the cup holder of a golf cart and he would make bogey. But he eventually posted a respectable 4-over-par 74 in the Ellie Mae Classic, a Web.com Tour event where he was playing on a sponsor’s exemption.

The tournament at the TPC Stonebrae north of San Francisco drew a larger than normal crowd with many of the fans following Curry wearing his Warriors jersey.

“It was an amazing experience, I’ve been looking forward to this since I found out and to finally hit my first shot in tournament play was a really, really nervous moment but it was everything I hoped for,” Curry said. “If you told me I was going to shoot 74 going into the first round I’d take that all day, every day. I’m pretty happy with it.”

His opening tee shot was unnerving, but he recovered well. “There was a golf cart just left of my target on hole No. 1 and it went right in the cup holder,” Curry said. “Not an ideal way to start with calling a rules official over after your first tee shot. I kind of settled in after that.”

Curry made a double bogey, five bogeys and three birdies with Jonnie West as his caddie. West, his golf partner on road trips, works in Golden State’s front office and is the son of Hall of Famer Jerry West. Jonnie West also is a member at Stonebrae.

“It was awesome,” West said. “He handled the nerves of this being his first time in this type of atmosphere pretty well.”