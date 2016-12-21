Gillian Murphy won the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and took the top spot for the all-around with a 36.35 to lead Massapequa over Bethpage, 164.75-161.9, yesterday in its Nassau I gymnastics opener. Bethpage’s Jaime Hirtzel came in second in the all-around with a 32.75.

Sewanhaka District 149.6, Great Neck South 122.3: Christelle Louis won the all-around with a score of 33.4 and finished first on beam with a 9.0 to lead Sewanhaka District in Nassau I. Michaela Ehrlein won the floor exercise with a 9.0.

WRESTLING

Glenn 54, Amityville 12: Damien Caffrey pinned Deonte Wilson in 55 seconds at 285 to lead Glenn in Suffolk VI. Caffrey is 8-0 with eight pins and has won 7 of 8 matches in the first round. Zach Ancewicz scored a tech fall over Zion Johnson at 170 and Joe Franzese picked up a tech fall over Denis Douglas at 182 for Glenn.

Center Moriches 44, Port Jefferson 30: Donald Wood defeated Shane DeVincenzo via technical fall in 5:38 at 132 to lead Center Moriches in Suffolk VIII.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pierson/Bridgehampton 58, Mercy 49: Nia Dawson led all scorers with 21 points to power Pierson/Bridgehampton in Suffolk VII. Katie Kneeland had 17 points and seven rebounds for Pierson/Bridgehampton (3-1).

BOYS BOWLING

Garden City 3, Great Neck North 0: Harrison Ernst rolled a 258 in the second game of a 743 series and Andrew Nagel bowled a 224 in the second game of a 652 series to propel Garden City (7-0) to a 773-578, 894-581, 797-562 victory in Nassau I.

Mineola 2, Sewanhaka District 1: Tony Macchietto bowled a 236 in the second game of a 667 series to hand Mineola (6-0) a 883-744, 863-716, 719-779 win in Nassau II. Phil Macchietto rolled a 260 in the first game and a 225 in the second game for Mineola. Jaden Wilkerson had a 247 in the third game of a 664 series for Sewanhaka District.

Locust Valley 3, Carle Place 0: Andrew Santiago threw a 236 in the third game of a 657 series leading Locust Valley (4-2) over Carle Place, 719-673, 798-698, 825-712, in Nassau II. Tyler Royere bowled a 218 in the second game of a 613 series for Locust Valley.

Malverne 3, West Hempstead 0: Bryan Castro bowled a 253 and a 267 as part of a 705 series to give Malverne (5-2) a 728-479, 753-515, 638-560 win in Nassau VI.

Floyd 3, Comsewogue 0: Kyle LaSpisa bowled a 242 in a 672 series to lead Floyd (3-2) to a 1071-965, 992-893, 943-881 win in Suffolk IV. Freddy Kaucky rolled a 645 series for Floyd.

Lindenhurst 3, Copiague 0: Sal Yannacone rolled a 245 in the first game of a 680 series leading Lindenhurst (5-2) over Copiague, 1,108-755, 1,075-775, 937-912, in Suffolk I. Max Garrido bowled a 236 in the first game of a 639 series. Copiague’s Greg Morgan threw a 264 in the third game of a 654 series.

Riverhead 3, Eastport-South Manor 0: Joe Gambino rolled a 234 in the second game of a 671 series to lead Riverhead (5-1) to a 1,009-802, 939-924, 997-834 victory in Suffolk IV.

GIRLS BOWLING

Port Washington 3, Manhasset 0: Joyce Lin threw a 216 in the second game of a 492 series handing Port Washington (8-0) a 682-516, 743-527, 650-503 win in Nassau I. Ruth Benitez rolled a 206 in the first game of a 591 series.

Sewanhaka District 3, Carle Place 0: Jahnia Phillips rolled a 238 in the first game of a 567 series leading Sewanhaka (6-0) over Carle Place, 686-528, 580-530, 653-521, in Nassau II.

MacArthur 3, Plainedge 0: Amanda Petrillo bowled a 214 in Game 2 of a 599 series to propel MacArthur (8-0) in Nassau VII, 673-538, 634-522, 697-581. Amanda DeLisi bowled a 196 in Game 3 of a 550 series.

Central Islip 2, Bay Shore 1: Deleena Dilan had a 201 in the first game to lead Central Islip (4-2) to an 826-652, 836-635, 668-717 win in Suffolk II.