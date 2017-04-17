Center Moriches vs. Babylon
David Falco drove a 2-and-2 fastball to deep centerfield for a three-run double to give Center Moriches a 3-1 win over Babylon in a Suffolk League VIII baseball game on April 17, 2017.
David Falco, Center Moriches third baseman, left, tags out Joe Rende on a successful pickoff attempt in the bottom of the first inning at Babylon on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Joe Rende #10, Babylon second baseman, right, gets congratulated by teammate Chris Botto #33 after crossing home plate in the bottom of the third inning against Center Moriches on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Babylon's Shaun Kaminski pitches in the top of the fifth inning against Center Moriches at Babylon High School on Monday, April 17, 2017.
David Falco, Center Moriches third baseman, pulls his hands in to drive a pitch for a three-run double with two outs in the top of the sixth inning against host Babylon on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Liam Pulsipher #14, Center Moriches starting pitcher, delivers to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning against host Babylon High School on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Shaun Kaminski, Babylon starting pitcher, delivers to the plate in the top of the sixth inning against Center Moriches at Babylon High School on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Babylon shortstop Ken Gordon takes a pitch for a ball during the bottom of the first inning against Center Moriches at Babylon High School on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Center Moriches second baseman Dylan Bryant lifts a fly ball to left field in the top of the third inning against host Babylon High School on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Alec Maag, Center Moriches catcher, right, gets congratulated by teammate David Franchi after crossing home plate on a three-run double by David Falco in the top of the sixth inning against host Babylon on Monday, April 17, 2017.
