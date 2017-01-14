Connetquot pitcher Trevor Adamo knows how hard it is to take yourself out of a game. And he learned the hard way.

Adamo suffered a partial ulnar collateral ligament tear last season as a freshman in a 106-pitch junior varsity complete game. Adamo remembers his coach asking if he felt strong enough to finish in a game against Northport toward the end of last season. Feeling no complications at the time, Adamo never hesitated.

“It’s definitely very hard [to say no], there was probably no way I was going to say no,” Adamo said Saturday at a sports medicine clinic held at Ward Melville High School. “Especially because my arm didn’t hurt in that specific instance and I wasn’t exactly aware of how high my pitch count was.”

The next day, Adamo was called up to varsity practice and when he couldn’t make the throw to first from shortstop, he realized something was wrong. That’s when he saw Doctor Luga Podesta of St. Charles Sports Medicine and was diagnosed with the partial tear.

Adamo and others at Podesta and St. Charles Sports Medicine’s “Injuries in Baseball” conference learned about proper stretching, exercises, safety concerns, techniques, along with the highly debated topic of pitch counts.

The National Federation of State High School Associations ruled last summer that each state had to create new pitch count and rest standards for this spring. Former Shoreham-Wading River baseball coach Sal Mignano revealed those numbers Saturday, which he said was approved at an athletic directors meeting earlier in the week.

During the regular season, no varsity high school pitcher will be allowed to throw more than 105 pitches in a start — a number which will be raised to 125 in the postseason. If a pitcher reaches that number during an at-bat, he can finish the batter. In the regular season, any day throwing 1-30 pitches requires one night of rest, 31-65 pitches two nights, 66-95 pitches three nights and 96-105 four nights. In the postseason, those numbers change to 1-40 requires one night rest, 41-71 two nights, 72-102 three nights, 103-125 four nights rest. Each coach is responsible for keeping track of the pitches and comparing after each half inning with any discrepancies siding with the home school.

“I think it’s going to impact the game more than guys even know,” Mignano said. “I think it’s going to be, ‘You’re winning a game 2-0, your guy is cruising, pitching a good game, next thing you know he’s all of a sudden at that magic number and you’re mandated to take him out.’ It’s not like, ‘Should I take him out? It’s I have to take him out.’ So I think it’s going to take time for coaches to learn how to manage that and plan for it.”

Podesta said he believes it’s a good “start” but thinks the numbers may be high come postseason when pitches are more likely to be pitching tired, compared to MLB “Pitch Smart’s” chart which recommends 105 as the maximum for anyone ages 17-18.

Adamo is excited for the new pitch counts.

“I think the pitch count implementations are definitely very good,” he said. “They’re going to be very helpful because I wouldn’t have been able to go as far as I did when I hurt my arm so I think the days of rest are going to be good for people’s arms to limit injuries. I think it’s going to be great.”