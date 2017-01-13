High school pitch counts and arm care will be the focus of Saturday’s second annual Injuries in Baseball Conference at Ward Melville High School. The event, presented by St. Charles Hospital and Sports Medicine, will take place in the high school auditorium between 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The conference is free and attendees can register at the door.

The philosophy behind state-regulated pitch counts will be explained and discussed throughout the conference. Los Angeles Angels bullpen catcher Tom Gregorio will be one of the featured speakers. Gregorio is expected to talk about position specific long toss programs, throwing mechanics and the theory behind the new pitch count rules being instituted across the country by the National Federation of High Schools.

“We have an epidemic happening across the nation and the conference is designed to educate people about arm care,” said Ray Nelson, the director of the St. Charles event. “The conference is about keeping kids healthy and explaining why the NFHS instituted pitch counts across the nation. Unfortunately, most of the damage is done on the pre-high school level and we’re hoping to provide the education that helps avoid these injuries. When people come and listen, they can use the information to develop a healthy playing experience.”

Other speakers include Sal Agostinelli, the Philadelphia Phillies’ international scouting director, and Dr. Luga Podesta of St. Charles Sports Medicine, who has 20 years of experience working as the team physician for the Angels and Dodgers.