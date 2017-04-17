Plainedge vs. Division
Behind the combination of a strong first inning and quality pitching performances by Matt Schock and Justin Lubitz, Plainedge beat Division, 5-1 in a Nassau Conference A-III baseball game on April 17, 2017.
Plainedge's Jake Esposito singles during a 5-1 win at Division on April 17, 2017.
Plainedge's Justin Lubitz in relief against host Division on April 17, 2017.
Division's right fielder Colin Diez makes a running catch for the third out against Plainedge on April 17, 2017.
Plainedge's Jason Bottari makes the stop at short and gets the out in a 5-1 win at Division on April 17, 2017.
An RBI single by Plainedge's Robert Paul helped in a 5-1 win at Division on April 17, 2017.
Division's left fielder Vincent Inciarrano held a Plainedge runner on third base after making this catch on April 17, 2017.
Plainedge pitcher Matt Schock gave up one run in then first and then shut down Division on April 17, 2017.
