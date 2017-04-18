St. John the Baptist vs. Kellenberg
St. John the Baptist faces Kellenberg in a CHSAA baseball matchup on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Smithtown West vs. Newfield baseball Babylon vs. Center Moriches softball Mt. Sinai vs. Eastport-South Manor boys lacrosse Center Moriches vs. Babylon Plainedge vs. Division Ward Melville vs. Patchogue-Medford Dennis Walker Championship Classic Floyd vs. Connetquot Long Island in the pros: NHL edition South Side vs. Division baseball Steeplepolooza 2017 Port Jeff Steeple Fest
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.