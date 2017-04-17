Subscribe
    BaseballSportsHigh School

    Ward Melville vs. Patchogue-Medford

    Ward Melville shortstop Logan Duran made an over-the-shoulder catch in shallow centerfield to keep the scored tied at 3 in the top of the ninth inning against Patchogue-Medford. He led off the bottom of the ninth and homered on the first pitch for the 4-3 win in a Suffolk League I baseball game on April 17, 2017.

    Ward Melville's Logan Doran (4) gets an RBI
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's Logan Doran (4) gets an RBI base hit in the third inning against Patchogue-Medford on Monday April 17, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.

    Ward Melville's James Curcio (2) gets tagged out
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's James Curcio (2) gets tagged out trying to steal second by Patchogue-Medford's Bradley Malm (2) in the fifth inning on Monday April 17, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.

    Patchogue-Medford's Vito Morabito slides safely into second base
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Patchogue-Medford's Vito Morabito slides safely into second base under Ward Melville's Logan Doran in the second inning on Monday April 17, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.

    Patchogue-Medford's William Schramm throws a pitch in the
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Patchogue-Medford's William Schramm throws a pitch in the second inning on Monday April 17, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.

    Ward Melville's Tom Hudzik gets a base hit
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's Tom Hudzik gets a base hit in the second inning against Patchogue-Medford on Monday April 17, 2017.

    Ward Melville's James Curcio (2) rounds second after
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's James Curcio (2) rounds second after hitting a triple in the sixth inning to tie the score against Patchogue-Medford on Monday April 17, 2017.

    Ward Melville's Logan Doran (4) tags Patchogue-Medford's Cameron
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's Logan Doran (4) tags Patchogue-Medford's Cameron Lopez (25) at second base in the sixth inning on Monday April 17, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.

    Ward Melville's Joseph Rosselli gets a base hit
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's Joseph Rosselli gets a base hit in the fifth inning against Patchogue-Medford on Monday April 17, 2017.

    Ward Melville's players surround Logan Doran after he
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Ward Melville's players surround Logan Doran after he hit the game-winning home run against Patchogue-Medford on Monday April 17, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.

