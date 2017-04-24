Subscribe
    BaseballSportsHigh School

    West Islip vs. North Babylon

    April 24, 2017 9:30 PM

    West Islip and North Babylon honored Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, who worked at the 43rd Precinct of the South Bronx and was killed in the line of duty in November, before a Suffolk baseball game Monday at Bethpage Ballpark. North Babylon defeated West Islip, 5-4, in eight innings.

