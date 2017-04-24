West Islip vs. North Babylon
West Islip and North Babylon honored Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo, who worked at the 43rd Precinct of the South Bronx and was killed in the line of duty in November, before a Suffolk baseball game Monday at Bethpage Ballpark. North Babylon defeated West Islip, 5-4, in eight innings.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.