1. COLD SPRING HARBOR BOYS LACROSSE The two-time defending state Class C champions extended their winning streak to 21, going back to last season. The Seahawks defeated Seaford, 16-3, and Greenwich (Connecticut), 13-6. Matt Licciardi had two goals and three assists against Greenwich.

2. GARDEN CITY GIRLS LACROSSE The Trojans (14-1) kept rolling this week, besting Nassau I rival Wantagh, 15-8. Jenn Medjid netted three goals, while Jackie Brattan and Caitlin Cook chipped in three apiece.

3. SACHEM EAST GIRLS TRACK The Flaming Arrows won the St. Anthony’s Invitational last weekend with 68 points. Lauren Harris won the 1,500-meter race walk in 6:22.96 and the squad’s 4 x 800 unit won in 9:42.45. Erin Leonard finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 110 feet, 5 inches.

4. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS LACROSSE West Islip, Lindenhurst and Smithtown West proved no match for the Patriots, with a matchup against the latter resulting in a statement 17-4 win against the defending Suffolk I champs. Hannah Lorenzen had four goals for Ward Melville (15-0).

5. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER BASEBALL Brian Morrell continues to dazzle as Long Island’s top baseball talent. The Notre Dame commit tossed his third no-hitter of the season for the Wildcats on May 3, bringing his record to 6-0. Morrell has also displayed plenty of talent at the plate with five home runs. Teammate Nick Manesis leads Long Island with seven home runs.

6. SACHEM NORTH BOYS TRACK Chris Tibbetts, much like he did in the fall and winter, is having a very impressive spring season. Tibbetts ran the 3,200 meters in 9:21.57 at the Westhampton Beach Invitational last month, the best time on Long Island. Chris Fasano has the longest discus throw on Long Island, winning at the St. Anthony’s Invitational with a toss of 175-5.

7. SYOSSET BOYS TENNIS After edging Roslyn, 4-3, Syosset improved its winning streak to 45 games. The Braves got a big victory on May 1, when Neel Rajesh defeated reigning state champion Yuval Solomon of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK at first singles.

8. WARD MELVILLE BOYS LACROSSE The Patriots improved to 12-0 in Suffolk I with victories over tough Half Hollow Hills East, 8-7, in triple overtime on Eddie Munoz’s third goal of the game, and Sachem North, 13-5. Matt Grillo and Andrew Lockhart each had a hat trick against Sachem North.

9. EAST ISLIP SOFTBALL The Suffolk League VI champions look to avenge their Suffolk AA championship loss last season, returning their entire lineup from last year, led by pitcher and No. 4 hitter Courtney Greene, shortstop Jackie Carty and catcher Alise Colandro.

10. SACRED HEART SOFTBALL Claire O’Brien tossed a pair of one-hitters last week in a 4-0 victory over Our Lady of Mercy and a 3-0 win over St. Anthony’s. The defending CHSAA state champions are poised to compete for another title.