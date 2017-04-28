Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 75° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    High SchoolSports

    Billy Wilson's family receives new Thorp Award trophy

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com April 28, 2017 5:19 PM

    Billy Wilson won Newsday's Thorp Award in 1943 as Nassau's most outstanding football player, but his trophy was lost many years ago Newsday presented the Wilson family with a new trophy on Friday, April 28, 2017 At Lawrence High School.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE