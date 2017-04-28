Billy Wilson's family receives new Thorp Award trophy
Billy Wilson won Newsday's Thorp Award in 1943 as Nassau's most outstanding football player, but his trophy was lost many years ago Newsday presented the Wilson family with a new trophy on Friday, April 28, 2017 At Lawrence High School.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.