Only an eighth-grader, Hannah Skalacki can bowl with the best of them and last Wednesday the Selden Middle School student proved it.

Skalacki, competing for Middle Country, captured first place in ‘A’ Division singles at the Singles and Doubles Tournament at East Islip Lanes, rolling a two-game series of 516.

“Knowing that I am bowling with the top bowlers makes me feel very proud of myself,” said Skalacki, who will attend Newfield High School next year. “I have been working very hard to get where I am, and it feels really good.”

Skalacki is currently fifth in Suffolk with a 211.5 average and has bowled the fifth highest series in the county with a 709.

Julia Bocamazo (East Islip) finished second with a 509 series, Kings Park’s Taylor Eggert finished third with a 493 series and Melissa Mavrich (East Islip) finished fourth with a 478 series.

In the ‘A’ doubles division, Jenny Murphy and Mavrich finished first for East Islip, rolling a 908 combined series. Hannetta Manetta and Patricia Kelly finished second with a 900 series for Comsewogue and Smithtown/Kings Park’s Kendall Eggert and Taylor Eggert finished third with an 824 series.

“Bowling in a tournament is a little nerve wracking for me, especially when all the girls are so amazing,” Mavrich said. “It helped boost my confidence in my attempt to succeed to be the best I can be for my team.”

Murphy and Mavrich have bowled the second and third highest series in the county this season, with a 725 and 718 respectively.

“It felt pretty amazing to win doubles with so many talented bowlers around me and it felt even better knowing I got to do it with my partner,” Murphy said.