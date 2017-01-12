HIGHLIGHTS Eighth-grader rolls 641 series; Chris Mirer bowls a 222

First-year program one victory away from conference title

Entering the season as a first-year program, the Seaford boys bowling team really did not know what to expect.

After losing their first match of the season, the Vikings have rattled off 10 straight wins and are on the cusp of a conference title.

“Honestly at the beginning of the year I did not think we were going to do as well as we did,” Vikings senior Chris Mirer said. “We have been pushing to have a team for a while now and it is great to know that in our first year we are doing this well.”

Eighth-grader Joe Ledesky rolled a 227 in the first game of a 641 series to lead Seaford (10-1) to a 705-602, 741-554, 791-645 win over Freeport in Nassau Conference V on Thursday. Ledesky finished Game 1 with five straight strikes.

Mirer had four consecutive strikes from the fifth through the eighth frames in Game 2 and bowled a 222. He has a 199 average and needs to have a strong performance in the team’s final match of the season if he wants to reach the individual county championships. Bowlers who finish the season with at least a 200 average will qualify.

“I have to keep my focus on what I want to do,” Mirer said. “I need to give it everything I have, stay strong, and hope for the best.”

With only two seniors on the team, Seaford has reason to be excited about the program’s outlook.

“We have made a lot of progress as a team this year and we have a lot of strong bowlers who are going to be coming up to the varsity level in the future,” senior Ashley DiNapoli said. “All in all, it is great knowing that this program is going to shine for years to come.”

With one match remaining, Seaford is hoping to close out its inaugural season with a conference title. For that to happen, The Vikings will have to defeat Hewlett on Thursday.

“We are going to focus mentally and get our mechanics down with the extra practice we have next week,” coach Berto Cerasi said. “We are in a win-win situation. This season has already been a victory, so if we can come out and take down Hewlett, it will be even bigger.”