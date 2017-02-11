Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 41° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BowlingSportsHigh School

    Nassau individual bowling championships/state qualifier

    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 11, 2017 4:23 PM

    Nassau's top bowlers competed in the individual bowling championships/state qualifier on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at AMF Garden City Lanes.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE