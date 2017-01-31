Skylar McGarrity is the anchor for the North Babylon girls bowling team, which won its fourth consecutive Suffolk League II title last week. The senior finished first in Suffolk with a 220.23 average, tied for first with East Islip’s Julia Bocamazo for most match points with 28 and bowled the third-highest series in the county with a 719.

McGarrity said she has made a verbal commitment to bowl for Adelphi, where she will major in anthropology.

When McGarrity isn’t at the bowling alley, she enjoys snowboarding, skiing, running and hiking. Her favorite musical artist is James Bay and she also loves the Hamilton soundtrack.

When did you first start bowling competitively?

I have an older brother so I have never not been competitive (laughing). Seriously, I was always at the bowling alley when I was younger because my brother bowled and my mom realized it was cheaper to put me on the lanes. I started bowling in a competitive travel league when I was 6 years old and I was the only girl. I love that there are more girls in the sport now.

What does it mean to you to have the highest average in Suffolk?

It was a goal I set for myself and I reached my goal. For years I have watched my friends, who had the high averages in previous years, throw out the first balls at counties, and this year that will be me.

If you go out bowling for fun with your friends do they get angry that you are better than they are?

My friends get mad because I beat them with my left hand.

How special is it for you being a senior and being able to bowl the way you did this season?

North Babylon is the four-time League II champion. That’s my whole high school career! It’s a great end to my high school bowling career and I couldn’t be prouder!