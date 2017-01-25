HIGHLIGHTS Lefthander rolls games of 245, 245 and 247

994 series for Patchogue-Medford’s Cannon

Ryan DiMaggio’s pre-bowl routine is always the same.

The Sachem East senior takes his right hand and rubs the back of his right shoe, then his left. He holds the ball in his left hand and takes a second to study the pins. Then he explodes into his approach with a high, lefthanded backswing that concludes with a vicious throw.

DiMaggio, who throws nearly 20 miles per hour, said he doesn’t toss the ball with anger, but rather “with authority.”

He was definitely the boss Wednesday. The Flaming Arrows’ captain rolled games of 245, 245 and 247 for a 737 series as Sachem defeated Patchogue-Medford, 1,068-1,043, 1,044-959, 1,046-1,003, in Suffolk II at Patchogue’s Bowl Long Island.

“I just wanted to stay focused on every shot,” DiMaggio said, “and execute the way I want.”

Mission accomplished. Sachem (12-2) would need every one of DiMaggio’s 245 pins as the Flaming Arrows won the first game by only 25. Sachem improved in the second game as DiMaggio (245), Michael Grimaldi (238) and Brandon Timlin (237) all cracked the 200 mark.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Only John Cannon (246) broke 200 in the second game for Patchogue-Medford (9-5). Cannon led the Raiders with a 694 series.

The only trouble Sachem encountered in the match was when talented eighth-grader John Clark was not able to finish the second game because of a sore thumb on his right hand.

Clark said he would have continued if it had been the Suffolk championships (which occur Saturday, Feb. 4, at Sayville Lanes). “I made the decision to take myself out,” said Clark, who attends Sagamore Middle School. “I didn’t want to mess things up for our team.”

DiMaggio (247), Grimaldi (212) and Timlin (207) closed out the match with help from DiMaggio’s younger brother, Justin, who rolled a 198 in the third game. Timlin had a 658 series, and Grimaldi added a 642.

Individually, Ryan DiMaggio is sixth in Suffolk with a 221.7381 average (yes, they go to the ten-thousandths place!). East Islip’s Justin Orobello is seventh at 221.4. That’s important because the top six bowlers represent the Suffolk All-Stars at the state championships in Rochester on March 4-5.

“I felt it in the second game,” DiMaggio said. “Then when it came to the third game, I thought, ‘This is my last (regular-season) game. It’s either go big or go home.’ ”

There’s nothing routine about that.