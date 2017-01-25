HIGHLIGHTS Scores 25 points with 10 assists and leads 24-2 run

Jordan Fonseca adds 13 off bench; Elijah Jackson has 19 for Killer Bees

In a small town like Greenport, good news travels fast.

“I’ve been watching this kid since the fourth grade. We knew we had something special,” Greenport coach Ev Corwin said of freshman sensation Ahkee Anderson. “I couldn’t wait to get him to the varsity.”

No wonder. The multi-skilled point guard continued his sizzling, scintillating play Wednesday night, scoring 25 points with 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals as host Greenport defeated Bridgehampton, 80-48, in a Suffolk VIII game played before a packed house of spirited fans from the communities of two longtime East End basketball rivals.

Class C Greenport is 5-0; Class D Bridgehampton is 4-1. Anderson brought his Class A game. “We haven’t beaten Bridgehampton in a long, long time. This was a huge rivalry game,” said Anderson who has scored more than 20 points in the last five games and raised his season’s scoring average to 18.9.

“I knew he could control the game. His leadership for a freshman is way above anything I’ve seen,” Corwin said. “But I’m surprised by his scoring. I didn’t expect it this soon.”

Wednesday night’s final margin was unexpected as well considering that the Porters led only 43-41 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. Then Anderson led an impressive game-breaking 24-2 blitz with eight points and three assists. When he scored on a breakaway midway through the fourth quarter, the Porters had built a 67-43 lead.

Jordan Fonseca contributed 13 points and Darius Strickland and Jaxan Swann each added 10 off the bench for Greenport, which forced countless turnovers during its second-half surge. Elijah Jackson led the Killer Bees with 19 points.

“Our defense won us the game,” Anderson said. Truthfully, his offense was an even bigger factor.

“My job as the point guard is to make sure the offense runs smoothly,” he said. “I know where everyone is on the court. The best part of my game is getting the others involved. Then when they start focusing on our other players, I look for a matchup and go.”

That means taking it strong to the basket or stepping back for three-pointers. He had three Wednesday night. “He’s a competitor and he’s not scared,” Corwin said.