Mike James, A.J. Price and Shelton Jones have these two things in common: They played high school basketball at Amityville and had NBA careers.

Josh Serrano can’t match them on the latter — not yet, considering he’s just a junior — but the 5-11 guard has them beat in another category.

None of those former pros, nor former McDonald’s All-American Jason Fraser nor anyone else, for that matter, scored more points for Amityville in a single game than Serrano, who dropped 45 on Miller Place on Jan. 17.

Serrano is Newsday’s Athlete of the Week.

Former longtime Amityville coach Jack Agostino said Derrick Wilcox held the previous record of 42 points, set in 1990.

“You’re talking about Mike James, A.J. Price, Shelton Jones, Jason Fraser, all these guys,” said first-year Amityville coach Gordon Thomas, who was drafted by the Knicks in 1979. “They’re scorers, and for Josh to break the single-game record, that’s awesome.”

Serrano has topped the 30-point mark three other times this season, including a 38-point outing last Saturday at Comsewogue. He had 27 points, 10 assists and five steals in an 83-62 win over Sayville on Tuesday, and moved into a tie with Pierson’s Will Martin for second in Suffolk with 25.6 points per game.

“Josh is in line to be the next great player out of Amityville,” said Agostino, who said he has known Serrano for seven years.

After finishing 9-11 last year and dropping two of their first three games this season, the Warriors have been on a tear. They are 13-3, 10-1 and tied with Harborfields atop Suffolk V.

“Last year, it was hard,” said Serrano, who averaged 22.1 points per game as a sophomore. “We started off bad, but this year we’ve been real good. We always have intensity going into games.”

Thomas said Serrano’s speed and ability to stop on a dime for a jumper or a pass have lifted him above the competition.

“He’s super fast and quick at the same time, and I’ve never seen anybody like that,” said Thomas, who played collegiately for St. John’s and professionally in Venezuela. “He’s starting to play at both ends of the court as well, and he can shoot it. He’s got the full package.”

Colleges have taken notice. Thomas said a handful of mid-major schools have reached out to recruit the guard, who Thomas said is an honor-roll student. But Serrano is not thinking that far in advance yet. Right now, his primary focus is keeping the Warriors in the hunt for the program’s first county title since 2013.

“I want to keep it going,” Serrano said. “We’re doing well this year, and I just want to make it far.”