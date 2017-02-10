Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 28° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Baldwin vs. Westbury

    Baldwin's Norman Wilson jumps high to make a
    Caption

    Baldwin's Norman Wilson jumps high to make a pass during the Nassau High School boys basketball game where Baldwin defeated Westbury, 76-72, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Westbury High School in Old Westbury. (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    1 of 8

    More Photos

    Valley Stream North vs. Floral Park boys basketball Amityville vs. Harborfields boys basketball Freeport vs. Uniondale boys basketball St. John the Baptist vs. Holy Trinity boys basketball Commack vs. Ward Melville girls basketball Roslyn vs. South Side girls basketball Brentwood vs. Floyd boys basketball Bellport vs. Hills West boys basketball
    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 10, 2017 7:33 PM

    Westbury hosted Baldwin in a Nassau boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE