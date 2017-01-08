Subscribe
    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Brentwood vs. Copiague

    Kenny Lazo #4 of Brentwood, left, drives to
    Kenny Lazo #4 of Brentwood, left, drives to the net as John Riggio #20 of Copiague guards him during a game in the Gary Charles Hoop Classic at Adelphi University on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Brentwood won by a score of 65-61. (Credit: James Escher)

    January 8, 2017 7:09 PM

    Brentwood defeated Copiague, 65-61, in a non-league boys basketball game Saturday at Adelphi.

