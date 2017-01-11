Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 45° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Center Moriches vs. Babylon

    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com January 11, 2017 9:19 PM

    Center Moriches faces Babylon in a Suffolk boys basketball matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.