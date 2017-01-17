Subscribe
    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Central Islip vs. Bay Shore

    Bay Shore's Angel Rivera (5) drives the baseline
    Bay Shore's Angel Rivera (5) drives the baseline against Central Islip's Ryan Beckles (11) during the first half of a game at Bay Shore High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    January 17, 2017 8:15 PM

    Central Islip defeated Bay Shore, 60-54, in a boys basketball game Tuesday.

