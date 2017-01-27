Sometimes it’s as simple as the dribble-drive-kick.

The Center Moriches boys basketball team struggled offensively against Babylon Friday night, failing to maintain efficient possessions.

All the while, Red Devils coach Nick Thomas could be seen from the sidelines mouthing, “Keep it simple; just play basketball.”

So guard Troy Goode did what comes naturally.

With his team leading by two in overtime, Goode drove left and forced the defense to converge. He left his feet, turned in midair and found sophomore Tyiquon Nix open on the right wing.

Nix buried the three-pointer that proved to be the difference in Center Moriches’ 59-56 win against Babylon in Suffolk VII.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“I’m comfortable going past my man because I have a good first step, so that’s easy for me,” said Goode, who had 15 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Red Devils (6-0). “Then if somebody steps up, I just kick it out to the open man, and hopefully they hit the shot.”

Offense was scarce in the first half and the teams headed to the break tied at 19. Center Moriches wing Nakia Durham had no problems scoring early, netting 12 of his game-high 21 in the first half.

Durham’s scoring made up for the output of 6-5 Sean Braithwaite, who entered averaging 18.8 points but managed only eight against Babylon.

The score was tied at 39 after three and neither team built a real advantage in the fourth. Babylon led 50-46 with 3:33 left after Shaun Kaminski stole a pass under the Red Devils’ basket and made a layup in traffic, but Center Moriches reclaimed a 52-51 lead after Nix’s layup in transition with 52 seconds left.

Durham fouled out seconds later, sending Joe Rende to the line for Babylon (4-2). He split the free-throw attempts with 32.9 remaining, tying the score at 52 and sending the game to overtime.

Center Moriches took its largest lead of the game at 57-52 after Nix’s clutch triple.

“Ty’s good for making those shots,” Durham said. “That’s not his first time making a shot like that. And that’s a great look by Troy. That’s what he does.”

Simple as the dribble-drive-kick.