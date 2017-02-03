Smithtown West guard Greg Giordano navigates the basketball court as if it were a highway. “I’m always looking for open lanes,” he said.

Giordano was a precision and persistent driver Thursday night, getting to the basket for eight layups on a variety of moves with both hands. He scored 28 points as Smithtown West cruised to a 78-59 victory over host Copiague that left the Bulls (15-1) unbeaten atop Suffolk III with a 12-0 record.

“We are always looking to attack the basket, especially in an away-game environment and against an aggressive defense,” Giordano said. “When I’m driving, I just put my head down until I see the basket. My teammates do a great job of spacing and spreading out the defense to get me lanes.”

That tactic was effective early for the Bulls, who scored layups on their first five possessions — two by Giordano, two by Chris Crespo and another by Kyle LaGuardia (11 points, nine rebounds) — to grab a 10-3 lead and set the pace.

Smithtown West led 36-26 at the half and seemed to break open the game in the third quarter. Mike Gannon (16 points, 10 rebounds) came off the bench to contribute a layup off a feed from Giordano and a three-pointer off another Giordano pass. When Gordon Shouler nailed a three-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter, the Bulls led 55-35 and had been handling Copiague’s defensive pressure with ease.

But the Eagles (9-3) began trapping in desperation and scored 12 straight points to fire up the crowd and cut the Bulls’ lead to 55-47 with 5:25 left. Terry Roberts (16 points) and Michael Snowden (14) sparked the comeback.

Snowden’s jumper with 4:35 left made it a seven-point game at 58-51, but that’s when Smithtown West went back to its layup-line offense.

Crespo hit a layup and Giordano turned a leaping interception into a lefty finish before going back to his favored right hand for another layup. That 6-0 run in 66 seconds produced a 64-51 lead with 3:11 left.

The Bulls foiled the Eagles’ strategy of trying to foul their way back into the game by converting 12 of 14 free throws down the stretch, including seven by Giordano.

“Attacking the rim is a big part of what we do,” Smithtown West coach Mike Agostino said. “So many things open up from that. You get open threes and you get to the foul line.”

It all starts with being a good driver.