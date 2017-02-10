Lynbrook vs. Glen Cove
Upload Photo
Lynbrook beat Glen Cove, 69-60, in a Nassau girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Latest high schools
Basketball
Wrestling
Football
Soccer
Other high school sports
Colleges
Pro sports
Baldwin vs. Westbury Long Island women's college lacrosse players to watch Nassau Class A track championships Valley Stream North vs. Floral Park boys basketball Nassau Class B county track championships Long Island fencing championships Amityville vs. Harborfields boys basketball Freeport vs. Uniondale boys basketball Nassau track championships weight throw Suffolk indoor girls track championships Connetquot cheerleading tournament CHSAA wrestling league championships
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.