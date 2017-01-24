Mike Darby scored 51 points — Long Island’s highest individual output this boys basketball season — to lead Bayport-Blue Point (6-3) out of a 20-point hole and to an 84-81 double overtime victory Tuesday at Mount Sinai in Suffolk VI.
“It’s surreal,” said Darby, a 6-2 senior guard who scored 44 points against Patchogue-Medford on Dec. 28. “It was awesome. I loved it. I’ll never forget this night in my entire life.”
Darby, who had five assists and five steals, capped the Phantoms’ climb out of a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit with a floater with fewer than 10 seconds remaining to force overtime. He scored all 14 of Bayport-Blue Point’s points in the two overtimes.
“I was just thinking in my head we cannot lose this game. We need this game,” he said, describing his thoughts as the Phantoms trailed 56-36 after three quarters. “I just clicked and from then on I really couldn’t miss.”
Darby converted a season-high eight three-pointers to go with nine two-pointers and nine free throws.
“He’s probably the best player in the league that I’ve seen,” assistant coach Maurice Charlton said. “He’s very aggressive. He’s strong going to the basket and finishes with contact. He’s a way improved shooter from last year.”
