Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball first team 2017
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island boys basketball first team for the 2016-17 winter season.
Newsday Player of the Year: Jonathan Dean, Westbury, F, 6-1, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Dean, who dedicated his season to his late aunt and uncle, Pam and Ronnie Webb, shook off an early-season injury to lead the Green Dragons to their first county and Long Island championships as a Class AA school by averaging more than 16 points and 10 rebounds.
During Westbury's playoff run, Dean was the team's leading scorer, averaging more than 18 points and nearly 11 rebounds. This from an undersized forward who loved to mix it up.
In the county final against No. 1 seed Uniondale, Dean scored three acrobatic layups early in the fourth quarter to end the Knights' comeback hopes. In a thrilling Long Island Class AA championship game, Dean scored 16 points with 10 rebounds as the Green Dragons rallied from five points down in the fourth quarter to edge Half Hollow Hills East, 61-60.
"I never lost faith him and he came through for us," Westbury coach Dave Graff said.
Suffolk Player of the Year: Jose Rivera, Bay Shore, F, 6-2, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Rivera became a feared three-point shooter and was Bay Shore's leading scorer. But he never forgot his calling card: defense.
"He was a nightmare defensively, the best on-ball defender in the league," Bay Shore coach C.J. Leary said of competitive Suffolk II. "He was a spot-up shooter who filled up the stat sheet playing in transition."
In addition to scoring 19 points a game, which included 48 threes, Rivera averaged six rebounds and five steals. He was voted Suffolk's Large School Player of the Year. He played his best against the best. In two regular season games against Half Hollow Hills East, Rivera scored 30 and 26 points.
In the exciting Suffolk Class AA championship against the Thunderbirds, a crushing 64-62 defeat, Rivera closed out his career with 27 points, on 12-of-21 shooting, with three from beyond the arc. He made only 14 threes as a junior.
Danny Ashley, Uniondale, G, 5-9, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
An old-school point guard who, despite being the only returning starter, led Uniondale to an 11-1 league mark and the Nassau I title. Averaged 16 points a game, with three-point range.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kashawn Charles, Wyandanch, G, 6-1, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Made more threes (104) and scored more points (30.4 average) than any player on Long Island. Quick off the dribble, he had incredible range, often draining shots from beyond 30 feet.
Savion Lewis, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 6-0, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Quick feet, quick hands for this point guard who ran the offense for Half Hollow Hills East and averaged 20 points a game for the first-time Suffolk Class AA champions.
Brandon Jacobs, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-11, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
It was smallest starter who got the ball to the big, talented Crusaders' frontcourt players and complemented them with expert long-range shooting (52 threes) and a 13.4 scoring average.
Alex Merhige, Harborfields, C, 6-4, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
He was a double-double machine all season, averaging more than 17 points and 12 rebounds per game in leading a mostly inexperienced team to the Suffolk V championship.
K.C. Ndefo, Elmont, F, 6-5, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
He led Elmont to a second straight Nassau Class A championship with dynamic scoring (more than 21 ppg), shot-blocking and a dramatic buzzer-beating game-winner in the county final
ADVERTISEMENT
Josh Serrano, Amityville, G, 5-11, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
He was Long Island's second-leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game, including a 45-point effort against Miller Place. He led Amityville to a second-place finish in Suffolk League V.
Cam Wynter, Holy Trinity, G, 6-3, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
An outstanding two-way player, Wynter led the Titans to a 19-7 record in the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA. He led the league in scoring (21.7) and was voted Player of the Year.
Nassau Coach of the Year: Dave Graff, Westbury(Credit: James Escher)
Led the Green Dragons to their first county championship since 2010 when they were in Class A, and to a dramatic 61-60 victory over Hills East in the Long Island Class AA title game.
Suffolk Coach of the Year: Peter Basel, Half Hollow Hills East(Credit: James Escher)
Guided the Thunderbirds to the first boys basketball county championship in school history with a tense victory over rival Bay Shore, and then lost a heartbreaker to Westbury in the LIC.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.