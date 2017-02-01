Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 26° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Port Washington vs. Westbury

    Westbury's Darius Young hits for three during the
    Caption

    Westbury's Darius Young hits for three during the Nassau High School boys basketball game where Westbury defeated Port Washington 69-53 at Westbury High School in Westbury, New York on Feb. 1, 2017. (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    1 of 11

    More Photos

    Bellport vs. Hills West boys basketball Smithtown West vs. Copiague boys basketball East Rockaway vs. Wheatley girls basketball Plainedge vs. Lynbrook girls basketball Huntington vs. Copiague girls basketball Glen Cove vs. Floral Park boys basketball Massapequa vs. Farmingdale girls basketball Babylon vs. Center Moriches boys basketball
    Upload Photo

    February 1, 2017 8:57 PM

    Westbury hosts Port Washington in a Nassau boys basketball game Wednesday.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE