    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Richard Brown Nassau-Suffolk Challenge

    Victor Olawoye #2 of Elmont drives to the
    Caption

    Victor Olawoye #2 of Elmont drives to the net for a basket during a non-league game against Brentwood in the Richard Brown Nassau-Suffolk Challenge at Uniondale High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Elmont won by a score of 60-51. (Credit: James Escher)

    1 of 19

    More Photos

    Upload Photo

    January 14, 2017 7:31 PM

    Scenes from the Richard Brown Nassau-Suffolk Challenge boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Uniondale High School.

