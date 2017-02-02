Subscribe
    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Smithtown West vs. Copiague

    Greg Giordano #5 of Smithtown West, right, tries to block a shot by R.J. Walker #2 of Copiague during a Suffolk boys basketball game at Copiague High School on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Smithtown West won by a score of 78-59. (Credit: James Escher)

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com February 2, 2017 8:27 PM

    Smithtown West beat Copiague, 78-59, in a Suffolk boys basketball game Thursday.

