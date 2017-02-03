If there’s a time to start reeling off wins, this is it.

Holy Trinity notched its fifth straight with a 95-58 victory over St. John the Baptist at home on Friday as the regular season hits its fever pitch. For a team looking for a spot at the top of the CHSAA, it’ll take a string of wins to pull a season together.

“This is the time to get hot,” assistant coach Mike Herring said.

Leading the way this time was Thornton Scott with 22 points, including seven three-pointers. Even with that strong shooting night in and night out, the generator of the Titans’ success happens on the other end of the floor.

“That’s been our big advantage — stepping up on defense,” Herring said. “It’s got our players playing a lot better than they were in the beginning of the year.”

Tyler Small had 20 points, and Fabien Holder and Cam Wynter had 14 each. The combination of Wynter running the point and Scott draining shots has been an ironclad combination this season, Herring said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“They excel together,” Herring said. “They’re both pretty good passers and create shots for themselves and other players.”

And with about a month left in the regular season, Herring sees a team that’s coming together when it counts on both ends of the floor.

“If we can get them to jell together, that’s exactly what you want them to do going into the playoffs,” Herring said.